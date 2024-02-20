JUST IN: Legacy Pancake House owners to purchase Holly’s Home Cooking in West Carrollton

Legacy Pancake House was located at 1510 N. Keowee St. in Dayton for nearly 16 years until it was destroyed by a fire in October 2023. The restaurant was a total loss and has since been demolished.

“Legacy customers have been very loyal and we look forward to serving them again and treating them to our signature dishes, just the way we always have,” Teegarden said.

This news comes days after Kevin and Kelly McClure, the owners of Holly’s, announced on Facebook they are closing their restaurant after business on Feb. 22.

“It has been a pleasure serving our customers, many that have become friends and family over the last 31 years, but it is time to say goodbye,” the post said. “We want to thank our employees for their hard work and help making Holly’s what it is. As well as our customers for their support over the years. We will cherish so many good memories of Holly’s and hope you will too.”

We reached out to the McClures for more information on the closure, but they have declined to comment.

Maybury and Teegarden will open the restaurant in April after a deep cleaning.