JUST IN: Moeller Brew Barn coming to the Water Street District by baseball stadium

The brew barn will occupy space in the first floor of the new Madison on First building, which is a mixed-use building offering 11,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 3,900 square feet of patio/plaza space.

The building, formerly part of the Mendelson’s complex, is directly south of the ballpark. Brackett Builders Inc. plans to move into the building as well.

Moeller Brew Barn. CONTRIBUTED

Moeller’s space will have exposed beams and brick, high ceilings and raw material originally found in the space, a release states.

Moeller Brew Barn also has will a new addition next to the existing building that will include a mezzanine, two bars and outdoor patio seating.