JUST IN: More Grammy winners set for concerts at Kettering’s Fraze

KETTERING — More Grammy Award winning musicians have been scheduled for concerts at the Fraze Pavilion this summer.
Melissa Etheridge, as well as TLC & Shaggy have been booked as part of four newly announced events, Kettering’s 4,300-seat outdoor entertainment venue announced Friday.
Etheridge’s “One Way Out Tour” is set at the Fraze for 8 p.m. July 30. The R&B/pop group TLC and reggae artist Shaggy will both perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 18, according to the Fraze.
Also announced Friday were Zack Attack, A Great Throwback Party Band, and the 35th annual The Taste event, “Festive Flavors With Flair.”
Those events are scheduled for 8 p.m. July 8 and 6 p.m. Aug. 31, respectively, according to the Fraze.
Tickets for all four events will go on sale April 23.
The city of Kettering-owned venue’s season includes more than 30 events with its first show 8 p.m. May 28 featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short.
