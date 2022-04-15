JUST IN: More Grammy winners set for concerts at Kettering’s Fraze

Melissa Etheridge, as well as TLC & Shaggy have been booked as part of four newly announced events, Kettering’s 4,300-seat outdoor entertainment venue announced Friday.

Etheridge’s “One Way Out Tour” is set at the Fraze for 8 p.m. July 30. The R&B/pop group TLC and reggae artist Shaggy will both perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 18, according to the Fraze.