JUST IN: New airline to offer Florida destination from Dayton airport

If the new service is popular, Avelo will look at increasing the number of flights and could add service to other destinations, said Hunter Keay, the company’s chief financial officer.

“There’s no limit to how much we may grow in Dayton if demand is strong,” he said. “We will add more cities to the route map, we will add possibly more days of the week to Orlando, depending on what demand is.”

“We’re going in there with a commitment to make this city work,” he told this newspaper.

Avelo currently provides air service to 32 destinations across the U.S., and it has four “bases” at airports in Orlando; Wilmington, Delaware; New Haven, Connecticut; and Burbank, California.

The company’s very first flight took to the skies in April of 2021.

Avelo has a fleet of 11 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft and it expects to add two more planes by the end of next week and the company should have 16 in operation by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Avelo’s new flight from Dayton to the Orlando International Airport will begin on Jan. 13 and will run twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, said Keay.

Allegiant also has a twice-weekly nonstop flight to Orlando from Dayton, but it goes through the Sanford International Airport.

Large commercial airlines have been abandoning airports like Dayton’s in favor of bigger hub cities due to factors like pilot shortages, fuel costs and other business priorities, Keay said.

However, this trend creates an opportunity for Avelo to “backfill” lost service with lower-fare flights, he said.

Avelo flies “big jets” and focuses on providing low fares, Keay said, and introductory one-way fares to Orlando will be $49.

After the introductory period ends, which should last at least a week, fares will not increase very much, Keay said.

Avelo “keeps things simple” with a straightforward fee structure, a uniform fleet of planes, reliable operations and nonstop service, he said.

Connection-free travel minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags, the company said.

“If you get the basics right, it can lead to really positive things,” he said.

Dayton has seen a significant reduction in passenger traffic in recent years, even though the local population has held steady, which suggests there’s unmet demand for service, Keay said.

“The plan is not to come in here and serve Orlando twice a week and move on to the next conquest,” he said. “We want to deepen our presence in Dayton, and we’ll do that if demand is there.”

The Dayton airport currently has about 30 to 35 flights each day, aviation officials said, and the airlines that operate there are United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Allegiant Air.

The airport has flights to about a dozen locations.

Air service from Dayton to Detroit, Minneapolis and Denver has been suspended due to COVID and pilot shortages, said Gil Turner, Dayton’s aviation director.

But he said he hopes these services will be restored.

“I do believe we’ll get Denver back pretty soon — hopefully we’ll get it back early in the first quarter of next year,” he said.