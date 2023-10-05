JUST IN: New anchor business opens at Kettering’s Town & Country on Friday

KETTERING — A new anchor tenant is opening at the Town & Country Shopping Center on Friday.

Ross Dress for Less — a national clothing and home decor retailer with two Dayton-area locations — will hold a soft opening Friday and a grand opening on Saturday, Store Manager Rosanna Gregory said.

The Dayton Daily News first reported in February that Ross had plans to move into the site formerly occupied by Stein Mart near Far Hills Avenue.

The store at 100 E. Stroop Road will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the company’s website. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ross has more than 1,600 stores in the U.S., records show. It currently has locations in Beavercreek near The Mall at Fairfield Commons and at the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp.

It is a discount clothing, shoes and home décor retailer established in 1982, according to its website. The company provides a 20% to 60% discount on items compared to typical department stores, according to footwearnews.com.

Ross Dress for Less is the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the U.S., according to Town & Country owners Casto and Skilken Gold.

The Kettering site will be its 23rd location in the state as the retailer continues its expansion efforts in both existing and newer markets.