JUST IN: New anchor expected at Kettering’s Town & Country; businesses expanding

Local News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

KETTERING — One Town & Country Shopping Center business is expanding while another is relocating to a larger space, a move the Kettering retail complex co-owner said is making more room for a future anchor tenant.

Panera Bread will add more space, a drive-through and parking after a demolition this week at the center, Columbus-based development company Casto told the Dayton Daily News.

Meanwhile, Bath & Body Works is expanding at a new site in the middle of the center, allowing for more space a new anchor tenant at the site Stein Mart formerly occupied, according to Senior Asset Manager and Broker Kelly Casto.

Stein Mart left the shopping center at Stroop Road and Far Hills Avenue after it announced in 2020 that it was closing nearly 300 stores.

Casto declined to identify what business would fill the former Stein Mart space. But she said in an email that it will “soon be occupied.”

Town & Country lists 34 tenants on its website. They include 2nd & Charles, T.J. Maxx, Tuesday Morning, Petco, Trader Joe’s and several other restaurants, among them Buffalo Wild Wings.

