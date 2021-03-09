JUST IN: New apartment building planned near Dragons ballpark by Water Street developer

The developers of the Water Street district are planning to build even more new apartments near Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons.
Crawford Hoying, a real estate development and management company in Dublin, says it plans to construct a new five-story apartment building called the Sutton on vacant land at 307 E. First St.
The property is a grassy field adjacent to the Lincoln Storage building.
The property is on the same block as the Delco Lofts, which are 133 apartments that were developed by Crawford Hoying and Woodard Development.
The Sutton will be about 47,817 square feet, containing 71 rental units.
Crawford Hoying says it expects to have 47 one-bedroom units and 24 “micro units.”
The building also will have a fitness center and 1,800 square feet of outdoor patio amenity space. The apartments are expected to open in the fall of 2022.
Crawford Hoying and Woodard Development already have opened more than 510 new apartments in the Water Street District, and more are on the way.
The developers are working on a six-story apartment building on the site of the now-demolished Wright State University Kettering Center on Monument Avenue, across from RiverScape MetroPark.
Called the Monument, the new apartment building will have about 124 units and ground floor retail space.
Crawford Hoying, in partnership with Woodard Development, most recently opened 112 new apartments on the eastern end of Ball Air Ballpark, called the Centerfield Flats. Some of those units overlook the baseball diamond.
Crawford Hoying also plans to build a new hotel, the AC Hotel by Marriott, just south of Day Air Ballpark, near the Mendelsons liquidation outlet.
The company also plans to redevelop the massive liquidation building into a mix of uses.