dayton logo
X

JUST IN: Dairy Queen has plans to open new area location

Plans for a new Dairy Queen in Fairborn call for a 2,200 square foot restaurant housing more than 50 jobs. FILE

caption arrowCaption
Plans for a new Dairy Queen in Fairborn call for a 2,200 square foot restaurant housing more than 50 jobs. FILE

Local News
By
Updated 2 hours ago

FAIRBORN — Plans for a new Dairy Queen in Fairborn call for more than 50 jobs at a 2,200 square foot restaurant with a drive through.

The proposal for 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road includes combining eight lots into one at a site that now includes one single-family home and a commercial building, Fairborn records show.

Those structures would be demolished and the new Dairy Queen would house 22 full-time and 35 part-time jobs, according to records.

ExploreBUSINESS: City officials oppose two Riverside liquor permits, citing criminal activity

Dairy Queen has several locations in the area, including in Beavercreek, Centerville, Dayton, Huber Heights, Kettering and Springboro.

The new Fairborn restaurant would be located at the intersection of Maple Avenue, and Funderburg, Dayton Yellow Springs and Beaver Valley roads, documents state.

A conditional use is required to operate the restaurant and drive through, according to the city. The applicant for the change is Justin DeMint, records show.

ExploreRELATED: Fairborn to buy former bank land for new homes downtown

The issue is scheduled to go before the Fairborn Planning Board Tuesday at 4 p.m.

If approved by the city, the Dairy Queen would operate from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to documents.

ExplorePOPULAR: Dorothy Lane Market chair honored by national food institute

In Other News
1
Severe weather safety: How you can prepare for severe thunderstorms...
2
12 hours of dancing: WSU students raise more than $32K for Dayton...
3
Fraze, rec center, Delco Park are part of Kettering Wi-Fi business deal
4
Beavercreek moves to ban shared electric scooters, bikes
5
Decades of laughs: Wiley’s Comedy Club celebrates 40th anniversary

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top