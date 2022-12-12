dayton logo
JUST IN: Oakwood education group names new $8.8M school arts wing

Local News
By
1 hour ago

OAKWOOD — An event is set next week for the new $8.8 million Oakwood Junior and Senior High School performing arts wing, which will be named after a pair of alumni.

A groundbreaking will be held Dec. 21 for the privately funded Rick and Jane Schwartz Performing Arts Wing, the Oakwood Schools Foundation announced Monday.

The couple graduated from OHS in 1967 and helped launch the Flourish campaign for the arts wing. They made the lead gift in early 2020, the largest ever made to the OSF, the organization said.

More than $2.6 million of the $6.4 million raised for the project has been contributed by the couple, Oakwood School Foundation Executive Director Brandy McFall said.

“Without their generosity from day one and their continued support along the way, we would not be where we are today,” McFall said in the announcement.

The project would renovate the 114-year-old Far Hills Avenue building’s art area for “a new visual arts center that includes new classrooms, and an open art gallery to showcase and celebrate student, alumni and community art,” foundation records state.

Fundraising for the three-phased effort is expected to continue throughout 2023 and will lead to further advancements for arts facilities in the schools, the foundation said. All three-phases are scheduled to be implemented into the 2024-2025 school year.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

