JUST IN: Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo concert at Hobart Arena canceled

The Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo concert at Hobart Arena scheduled for tonight, Thursday, Sept. 29, has been canceled.
According to the Hobart Arena website, the cancellation stems from an upper respiratory illness unrelated to COVID-19.
Ticket holders who purchased their tickets by credit card will be automatically refunded back to the same credit card used to purchase tickets within the next 10 days. All ticket holders who purchased at the ticket office with cash must return their tickets to the Hobart Arena box office. Refunds will be available through Oct. 29.
For more information, call the Hobart Arena box office at 937-339-2911.
