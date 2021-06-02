JUST IN: Popular Dayton Oregon District restaurant plans Uptown Centerville spot

Construction and renovation on the interior of the building began this week and will continue over the next few months with a projected completion in the fall.

Blondet said the new Centerville site will have many similarities to the Oregon District fine-dining establishment on East Fifth Street.

“The two restaurants are very much like sisters,” she said. “They’re going to share the same DNA but each has its own unique style.”

Salar “has a strong reputation for excellent customer service and one of the best menus in Dayton,” Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said. “This is exactly the type of establishment city council is hoping to welcome as part of our revitalization of Uptown.”

Blondet plans to work closely with Greg Lauterback of Greg L. Lauterbach Architect LLC and Mitch Perry of Mitchell Perry Creative Inc. “to seamlessly blend the look and feel to the area’s unique, vibrant and historic community,” according to the city.