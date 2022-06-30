JUST IN: Popular Ohio restaurant chain plans new site in Kettering

“Most of the interior is being gutted,” said Maria Frissora, the project’s interior designer who said the targeted opening date is this fall.

The cost of the renovation is projected at $700,000, records show. The kitchen will redone, new lighting will be added, among other interior changes, Frissora said.

Kettering approved a zoning change to the property earlier this year that officials said allowed greater flexibility for use.

City Barbeque offers a full array of smoked meats, including ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken breast, pulled chicken, turkey breast and sausage. The restaurant chain also has a range of side items and desserts. Sides include baked beans, collard greens, green beans, three-cheese mac-and-cheese, vinegar slaw and fries. Dessert options include peach cobbler, banana pudding and triple chocolate cake.

The Columbus-based business operates restaurants on East Franklin Street in downtown Centerville, on North Fairfield Road south of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, and Miller Lane in Vandalia.