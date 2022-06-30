BreakingNews
June restaurant news: 8 open, 5 close, 15 coming soon, others seeking new owners
dayton logo
X

JUST IN: Popular Ohio restaurant chain plans new site in Kettering

Documents have been submitted for a City Barbeque at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering records show. FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
Documents have been submitted for a City Barbeque at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering records show. FILE

Local News
By
1 hour ago

KETTERING — Plans are in the works for a City Barbeque restaurant at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane.

City of Kettering records show the popular Ohio-based restaurant chain intends to renovate the vacant 3,460 square-foot building next to Delco Park.

An outdoor patio will be added with capacity of the restaurant expected to be about 60-70, a project officials said.

City Barbeque — which has restaurants in Beavercreek, Centerville and Vandalia — won first place for the top BBQ business in the Best of Dayton contest announced by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News in January.

ExploreTRAFFIC: Kettering running multiple road projects in same quadrant of city

The Dorothy Lane building has been vacant for about a year after Rapid Fired Pizza closed that business, along with a restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton’s campus.

“Most of the interior is being gutted,” said Maria Frissora, the project’s interior designer who said the targeted opening date is this fall.

The cost of the renovation is projected at $700,000, records show. The kitchen will redone, new lighting will be added, among other interior changes, Frissora said.

Kettering approved a zoning change to the property earlier this year that officials said allowed greater flexibility for use.

ExplorePOPULAR: Kettering neighbors ‘blindsided’ by $11M apartment plans near Meijer

City Barbeque offers a full array of smoked meats, including ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken breast, pulled chicken, turkey breast and sausage. The restaurant chain also has a range of side items and desserts. Sides include baked beans, collard greens, green beans, three-cheese mac-and-cheese, vinegar slaw and fries. Dessert options include peach cobbler, banana pudding and triple chocolate cake.

The Columbus-based business operates restaurants on East Franklin Street in downtown Centerville, on North Fairfield Road south of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, and Miller Lane in Vandalia.

In Other News
1
An air quality alert is in effect today across region
2
Whit’s Frozen Custard: UD grad transforms Centerville gas station into...
3
4th of July fireworks: Your guide to Independence Day events around...
4
Columbus Zoo says tiger dies of COVID complications
5
Dayton Air Show releases display airplanes, performances at this year’s...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top