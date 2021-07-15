JUST IN: Raise a glass to return of Oktoberfest at Dayton Art Institute

Plans for Oktoberfest include the return of the Lederhosen Lunch and Preview Party on Friday, Sept. 24, followed by Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 25, noon to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 26, noon to 7 p.m.

The DAI is also launching its annual call for volunteers to assist with the festival. Oktoberfest wouldn’t be possible without the support of more than 2,000 volunteers each year, according to organizers.

A variety of volunteer opportunities will be available at Oktoberfest 2021, including selling Oktoberfest mugs and T-shirts, selling soft drinks and water, staffing admission gates, serving as greeters in the museum, and assisting with family activities at the FamilyFest.

The Dayton Art Institute’s annual Oktoberfest took will return for its 50th year Sept. 24 -26. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Those interested in volunteering must register through the Oktoberfest page on the Dayton Art Institute’s website.

Follow the Oktoberfest page for information and updates. Advance tickets for the Preview Party and Oktoberfest will go on sale in mid-August.

Oktoberfest was established by the DAI Associate Board in 1971, with the first full public festival taking place in 1972. Since its inception, more than one million people have attended the event.