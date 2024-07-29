JUST IN: Records show cost to replace Kettering Ice Arena may top $15M

The roof needs replacing, as do mechanical, electrical and plumbing elements, according to city documents.

Current cost estimates show demolition of the ice arena and building a new multi-purpose athletic and recreation facility, including support space, ranges from $10.62 million to $12.44 million.

Tearing down the arena and building a new one would cost about $13.2 million to $15.46 million, Kettering records state.

The roof “support structure may be able to be reused to support a new roof at a lower cost than full replacement of the structure,” according to Kettering documents. “However, the arched truss design of the existing structure makes it difficult to maintain the roof and safely make repairs to it.

“Regardless of whether the building remains an ice arena or if it is repurposed to a multi-use facility, full replacement of the existing arched truss roof structure with a flat or pitched roof that will last significantly longer and can be maintained in the same manner as other city facility roofs,” city documents state.