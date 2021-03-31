JUST IN: This year’s Dayton Air Show to cut attendance and offer ‘drive-in’ format

Specialty seating areas will not be available and there will be no static aircraft displays, air show organizers said Wednesday. The show will be broadcast over its public address system by announcers Rob Reider and Danny Clisham, and it will broadcast as well on FM radio.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the Thunderbirds in 2021 and introduce this incredible drive-in show to Dayton,” Scott Buchanan, chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show board of trustees, producers of the show, said in Wednesday’s release. “This new format is safe and will bring the utmost in convenience to our guests.”

An artist's rendering from the Dayton Air Show illustrating the new drive-in format being offered for the 2021 show. Contributed

“The show will convert its spectator area to a drive-in theater-type parking lot,” organizers said in their release. “Guests will be able to purchase 20′ x 20′ private viewing area using half the area to park their car and the other half to view the show in tailgate fashion.”

Ticket prices start at $99 for up to 6 guests for general admission and front row “platinum” viewing areas for 6 guests for $199, the show said.

The idea is to drive in and from one’s own vehicle, watch the show. Restrooms will be nearby and mobile concessions with food, beverage and merchandise will travel the aisles, show officials said.

The 2021 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger happens July 10-11.

This year’s headlining attraction will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. 2021 will mark the 47th anniversary of the event held annually at the Dayton International Airport.

The Dayton Daily News is seeking more details on the changes planned for this year’s show. This story will be updated.