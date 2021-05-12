Unveiling of the Dayton Arcade’s Tank — Inspired by CenterPoint Energy

More than two dozen people on Wednesday afternoon attended an unveiling of the Tank – Inspired by CenterPoint Energy, a theater and event space in the basement of the Dayton Arcade.
CenterPoint Energy donated $1 million to the roughly $1.6 million project, which has created rentable space for pitch competitions, awards ceremonies, presentations and other activities like weddings or small musical performances.
The entire space is about 11,000 square feet and the tank seats about 120 people.
The main entrance is a subway-like staircase along West Fourth Street.
The Tank also has pre-event areas and fully equipped green rooms.