JUST IN: Yellow Springs Brewery announces opening date for its second tap room

In addition to offering its signature beers, the Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room plans to regularly feature barrel-aged and mixed-fermentation sour beers created at the “South House” location under the direction of the brewery’s head brewer, Jayson Hartings. The shared space will house repurposed spirits barrels, wine barrels and larger aging vessels.

The Barrel Room will be open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Plans call for offering special ticketed events, such as beer and cheese pairings and tasting classes, on other weekdays. Seating capacity of the Barrel Room, under current COVID-19 restrictions, is about 60, and the new taproom’s opening will create seven new jobs, the brewery’s founders told this news outlet Friday.