X

Justices reject bid by Kanye West to get on Ohio ballot

Kanye West lost his bid to appear as a presidential candidate on the ballot in Ohio. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP, File)
Kanye West lost his bid to appear as a presidential candidate on the ballot in Ohio. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP, File)

Credit: Lauren Petracca Ipetracca

Credit: Lauren Petracca Ipetracca

Elections | 55 minutes ago
By Associated Press

COLUMBUS (AP) — Rapper Kanye West will remain off Ohio’s fall presidential ballot after a decision Thursday by the state’s high court.

In a unanimous ruling, the Ohio Supreme Court found that Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose acted lawfully when he rejected the nearly 15,000 signatures and other paperwork the rapper submitted. LaRose cited mismatched information on the signature-gathering documents.

Attorneys for West’s campaign in Ohio sued, arguing that it was LaRose’s duty to accept any petition for an independent candidate as long as there is no protest filed against the petition and that it doesn’t violate Ohio law.

Justices ruled LaRose did not abuse his discretion or clearly disregard applicable law.

West has made the ballot in 12 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

The business mogul publicly supported Republican President Donald Trump before announcing his own presidential bid on July 4.

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.