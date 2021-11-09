dayton logo
X

Kettering considers fees, guidelines for shared electric scooters

Kettering earlier this this year extended a 12-month moratorium until the city approves guidelines for their use. (The New York Times)
Caption
Kettering earlier this this year extended a 12-month moratorium until the city approves guidelines for their use. (The New York Times)

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
3 hours ago

KETTERING — Future operators of shared mobility devices such as electric scooters would pay fees in Kettering and the number would be capped at 500 citywide, a proposal shows.

Kettering legislation to allow the vehicles — which are now temporarily banned — would require application and permit fees whose amounts would be decided by the city, records show.

The amounts will be decided “administratively when we create a fee schedule,” Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.

“Those items will be taken care of by our law department and our engineering department when and if we need to based on council’s decision on whether or not to adopt,” he added.

ExploreHOUSING: Millions in federal COVID aid still available for Dayton-area renters

Permit fees, the legislation states, will be “calculated based upon the fleet size requested and approved.”

Some area cities — including Dayton and Oakwood — have either regulated or banned electric scooters and other devices.

Dayton in 2019 voted to allow them. Oakwood last year banned them, labeling “dockless electric scooters and bicycles” a “public nuisance.”

Centerville has introduced an ordinance to ban the scooters, but has taken no action since July.

One Centerville councilmember called them a “hazard” for pedestrians and joggers, but another asked if they could be restricted to designated areas. That city’s moratorium expires next March.

ExploreEDUCATION: Schools change quarantine rules, but only few drop masks

Kettering’s staff is recommending permitting the vehicles “under a framework of regulations that allow Kettering residents to reap the benefits of such devices while limiting the risks,” records show.

The legislation follows a February extension earlier this year of a 12-month moratorium on the devices. The proposal was set to be introduced Tuesday night and could be voted on by the end of the month, officials said.

The ordinance addresses a variety of issues, including definitions, fleet size, parking, safety requirements, distribution, insurance and indemnification, and termination, suspension and revocation, records show.

ExploreRELATED: 3 companies eye electric scooter rentals for Dayton; city OKs new rules

Fleet size requirements would be at least 50 and a maximum of 100 for bikes/electric bikes or electric scooters operators, according to the proposal.

The range for permitted operators of a combination of those vehicles would be 50 to 150, documents state.

The maximum number of devices “between all permittees” in Kettering would be 500, with the city having discretion to increase that total, according to the legislation.

ExplorePOPULAR: Kettering may seek more aid to keep business planning to add 95 jobs

In Other News
1
Ohio reports 21-day high of 321 daily COVID-19 hospitalizations
2
How to attend: Join us tomorrow for expert advice on Medicare, health...
3
Lincoln statue destined for Dayton VA awaits final fundraising push
4
Holiday lights festival that draws thousands returns this month
5
Alzheimer’s event aims to help local caregivers Saturday

About the Author

ajc.com

Nick Blizzard
Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top