Kettering considers fees, guidelines for shared electric scooters

Some area cities — including Dayton and Oakwood — have either regulated or banned electric scooters and other devices.

Dayton in 2019 voted to allow them. Oakwood last year banned them, labeling “dockless electric scooters and bicycles” a “public nuisance.”

Centerville has introduced an ordinance to ban the scooters, but has taken no action since July.

One Centerville councilmember called them a “hazard” for pedestrians and joggers, but another asked if they could be restricted to designated areas. That city’s moratorium expires next March.

Kettering’s staff is recommending permitting the vehicles “under a framework of regulations that allow Kettering residents to reap the benefits of such devices while limiting the risks,” records show.

The legislation follows a February extension earlier this year of a 12-month moratorium on the devices. The proposal was set to be introduced Tuesday night and could be voted on by the end of the month, officials said.

The ordinance addresses a variety of issues, including definitions, fleet size, parking, safety requirements, distribution, insurance and indemnification, and termination, suspension and revocation, records show.

Fleet size requirements would be at least 50 and a maximum of 100 for bikes/electric bikes or electric scooters operators, according to the proposal.

The range for permitted operators of a combination of those vehicles would be 50 to 150, documents state.

The maximum number of devices “between all permittees” in Kettering would be 500, with the city having discretion to increase that total, according to the legislation.