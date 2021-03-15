X

Kettering Health COVID vaccine appointments still available

By Kristen Spicker

Kettering Health Network has vaccine appointments available at three coronavirus clinics in the Miami Valley this week.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only in Kettering, Dayton and Xenia.

To sign up, call 1-844-576-3627 or visit ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.

The clinics are at the following locations:

  • Dayton: Grace United Methodist Church, 1001 Harvard Blvd.
  • Kettering: Former Elder Beerman store, 2040 East Dorothy Lane
  • Xenia: Greene Memorial Hospital’s Vera T. Schneider Building, 1141 N. Monroe Drive

For more information about vaccine providers, eligibility and where to register, visit Ohio’s central vaccine scheduling system at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

