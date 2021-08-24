dayton logo
Kettering Health offering 3rd COVID vaccine shot for immunocompromised

Kettering Health Network, held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, Thursday, March 11, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Kettering Health Network, held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, Thursday, March 11, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
48 minutes ago

Starting Wednesday, Kettering Health Network will offer third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people who are immunocompromised.

Patients must have an appointment to get the third dose.

Kettering Health is only offering the Pfizer vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people who are immunocompromised to get the same vaccine as the first two doses.

The third doses can only be administered at least 28 days after the second.

The CDC approved third doses of mRNA vaccines for people who are immunocompromised earlier this month. Pfizer and Moderna are both mRNA vaccines.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said the reason for the additional shot is to strengthen the immune response when a person’s reaction to the two-dose vaccine is likely to be insufficient, according to the Association of Ohio Health Commissioners, Inc.

Kettering Health is also offering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are also available by appointment only.

The vaccines will be administered at 2040 East Dorothy Lane at the former Elder Beerman store in Kettering.

Appointments are available from 3 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Fridays.

To sign up, visit ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus or call 1-844-576-3627.

Anyone receiving their second or third dose should bring their vaccine card to the appointment.

