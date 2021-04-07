Kettering Health opening latest walk-in clinic at Town & Country

Kettering Health Network, which posted $2 billion in operating revenue in 2019, also operates nine hospitals, 13 emergency departments, and other outpatient sites.

Explore Convenience care helping health systems grow

The series of new walk-in clinics follows at trend the Dayton Daily News previously reported on, with health networks increasingly opening or jointly operated places to get on-demand medical treatment.

These convenient sites divert inappropriate ER visits; they extend the health system’s footprint, especially into areas with higher household income and where many households have good group insurance through their employer; and they help hospital networks connect with certain populations, such as millennials, who have no loyalty to health systems or clinics and who value convenience and patient experience.