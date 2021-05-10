X

Kettering moves ahead on arts facility’s $4.3M renovation

By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – The city is moving forward on renovating the Rosewood Arts Centre as it plans to bid the first phase of the estimated $4.3 million project.

Kettering officials are projecting the cost of Phase I at $1.685 million for the 56-year-old facility on Olson Drive.

Rosewood serves more than 80,000 people annually through a variety of visual and performing arts, according to the city.

Kettering City Council on Tuesday night is set to consider a measure to advertise for bids for the first part of the three-phase project.

That work was scheduled to be bid last year, but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kettering did approve $316,900 in design work last year. Phases II and III, estimated to cost a combined $2.3 million, are scheduled for next year and 2023, respectively, city officials have said.

