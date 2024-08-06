Kettering names actor as celebrity honoree for Holiday at Home parade

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Sandy starred as Andy Travis in the television show “WKRP in Cincinnati,” along with Centerville High School graduate Gordon Jump, from 1978-82.

A Wilmington College graduate, Sandy, 78, also appeared in several other TV shows and theater productions.

Duke is the longest to ever serve on Kettering’s city council, holding a 37-year tenure until his retirement in 2023. He also founded the Kettering Leadership Academy more than 20 years ago.

The ninth-month program has more than 200 graduates, records show.

Holiday at Home is a three-day Labor Day festival that started more than 60 years ago. It features a gala, and two days of children’s activities, live music throughout the weekend, food options, arts and crafts, a car show, and the Monday morning parade.

This year’s sponsors include Alta Fiber, the city of Kettering, Dry Tech Exteriors, Kettering Health Network and Marion’s Piazza, according to organizers.