Kettering OKs more money for Rosewood Arts Centre as costs jump

City Manager Mark Schwieterman said those issues have been factors in the rising cost for Rosewood.

Kettering officials have said the first phase of the Rosewood work is targeted for completion this spring.

Phase II will follow and include upgrades to the ceramics, dance, and metal and glass studios, as well as the kiln and general conference rooms and photography space improvements, Kettering Parks Recreation & Cultural Arts Director Mary Beth O’Dell said.

Exterior work will include the second part of the new parking lot, according to O’Dell.

The third and final phase of the renovation is targeted for completion in 2023, officials said.

Rosewood serves more than 80,000 people annually in the Dayton area through a variety of visual and performing arts, according to the city.

It has provided arts programming — including more than 400 educational programs and classes each year — in addition to artist studio spaces, exhibitions, performances and special events, according to the city.