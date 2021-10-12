Kettering plan for restaurants, housing in business parks draws concern

“I do have a lot of questions regarding the environment impact such a development would have,” he said.

Bergamo has more than 8,000 guests a year and “increasingly, noise from County Line Road traffic is becoming more and more of a concern,” Devitt said.

“I hope a lot of serious thought goes into addressing these concerns,” he said.

The comments by Jablonski and Devitt were part of Kettering City Council’s public hearings this weekTUESDAY NIGHT on proposed changes to the city’s comprehensive plan and zoning codes.

Mount St. John is a 150-acre property across County Line in Beavercreek owned the Marianists, who have lived and worked there since 1910, according to its website. The land includes the Marianist Environmental Education Center (MEEC) and Bergamo.

Concerns by Jablonski and Devitt centered on a proposal to build an apartment complex on about 28 acres at the corner of Research Park Boulevard and County Line near the Beavercreek corporation line.

Cleveland-based Industrial Commercial Properties hasn’t submitted plans yet, but is looking to build multifamily housing at MVRP, where it owns about 50 acres, a company executive has said.

A plan is not likely until after Kettering’s council votes on the proposed changes and they take effect, according to the city. Mayor Don Patterson said the legislation will be considered on an unspecified “future” date.

Jablonski, director of the MEEC, said Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman has been helpful in providing information about the issue. She said her team can help the city “think through some sustainable options for our future as good neighbors.”

Kettering is considering the land use changes to keep pace with industry shifts and “it is our priority to welcome new ideas for growth,” Schwieterman said in a statement.

“With those ideas comes research and consideration for our residents, business owners, infrastructure, green space and natural habitats that exist in and around Kettering,” he added. “Business parks have begun to change, as well, from an office environment to an integrated plan focusing on work-life balance for employees. This project also allows us to use undeveloped land in Kettering.”

Current development trends are “pushing for onsite or close proximity (such) as supportive retail and restaurants and higher-density housing,” Kettering Planning and Development Director Tom Robillard said.

Robillard said the zoning changes would allow restaurants and housing as a conditional use in business parks while restricting uses so they don’t detract “from the main purpose of a business park zoning district.”

The changes would, he said, add two requirements:

•Residential developments be on lots of at least 10 acres and include at least 200 units.

•Restaurant developments be on lots of at least 10 acres and include at least 20,000 square feet of restaurant use.

Once a plan is submitted, it will require a public hearing and conditional use approval by the planning commission, city officials said.

PROPOSED STANDARDS

Changes Kettering is considering allowing housing and restaurants in Kettering Business Park and Miami Valley Research Park with the following requirements:

•Residential developments be on lots of at least 10 acres and include at least 200 units.

•Restaurant developments be on lots of at least 10 acres and include at least 20,000 square feet of restaurant use.

SOURCE: City of Kettering