X

Kettering plans fireworks for this year’s Go 4th Independence Day event

Kettering is planning to have its Go 4th Independence Day celebration this year, including fireworks. FILE
Kettering is planning to have its Go 4th Independence Day celebration this year, including fireworks. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News | 3 hours ago
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – The city is planning to have its Go 4th Independence Day celebration this year, including fireworks.

The annual event at Delco Park was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kettering officials said they are hoping to many of the activities traditionally associated with the celebration, but will monitor and follow state COVID-19 guidelines accordingly.

ExploreRELATED: Kettering announces water park reopening for 2021 season

The family-friendly event attracts thousands and has included entertainment, live music, food vendors and food trucks.

Kettering City Council Tuesday night approved $45,000 for fireworks for Go 4th.

The city of Dayton has said it plans to bring back its Independence Day celebration with fireworks. That event is being planned for July 3.

ExploreBUSINESS: New Kettering pizza restaurant looks to fill jobs before opening business

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.