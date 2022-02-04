Kettering Rosewood Arts Centre’s $4.8M renovation nears 2nd phase

Caption Kettering's Rosewood Arts Center offers numerous art education courses. Submitted photo. Caption Kettering's Rosewood Arts Center offers numerous art education courses. Submitted photo.

Fundraising efforts by the Kettering Parks Foundation to supplement the Rosewood project have now reached $1.2 million, just $300,000 short of the goal, she said.

Kettering’s $1.365 million is “for construction only,” City Manager Mark Schwieterman said, noting that the private funds through the parks foundation will finance furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The third and final phase of the renovation is targeted for completion in 2023, officials said.

Rosewood is a 57-year-old former elementary school that serves more than 80,000 people annually in the Dayton area through a variety of visual and performing arts, according to the city. It is located behind the Kettering Recreation Complex.

It has provided arts programming — including more than 400 educational programs and classes each year — in addition to artist studio spaces, exhibitions, performances and special events.

No significant structural or interior changes have occurred at the 2655 Olson Drive site since 1985, a year after it closed as a school due to Kettering City Schools consolidating buildings, officials have said.