Kettering seeks Christmas tree donors from Dayton area for holiday lighting event

Local News
16 minutes ago

The city of Kettering is seeking property owners willing to donate their large pine trees to help light up the holidays.

Donors in the effort to assist in the Dec. 3 Kettering Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting don’t need to live in Kettering, according to the city.

Kettering is welcoming tree donations from any area municipality. Typically, the city’s holiday tree is a blue or Norway spruce measuring 30 to 50 feet high, officials said.

ExploreBUSINESS: Kettering demolition deal aims to bolster land redevelopment

The city is encouraging anyone with a fir tree that’s a potential good fit, regardless of species, to call Kettering’s parks division at 937-296-2486 to schedule an assessment or with any questions about the donation process.

Kettering crews will visit with the property owner to determine if the tree is usable as the mayor’s tree and is able to be harvested from the property, officials said.

If the tree is identified as a good fit, Kettering crews will take it down the tree down for free and property owners will only be responsible for removing the tree stump, according to the city.

ExplorePOPULAR: Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

