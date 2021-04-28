Kettering to install touchless faucets at city sites using American Rescue Plan funds

KETTERING – The city plans to install touchless faucets at its facilities, including popular sites such as the Fraze Pavilion and the Kettering Recreation Complex.
Kettering expects to spend at least $200,000 to replace about 200 faucets at some 20-plus locations starting this spring, Assistant City Manager Steve Bergstresser said.
The move is part of the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to measure approved Tuesday night by Kettering City Council.
The work will be paid for initially by city funds, but Kettering officials expect to be reimbursed for the costs through money received by the American Rescue Plan Act, records show.
Touchless fixtures were approved last year by Huber Heights for The Rose Music Center. Huber approved about $50,000 on automatic flushers and sinks for the bathrooms.