Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion targets July 1 opening, recruiting for seasonal jobs

Kettering hopes to have a better idea of Fraze plans by April 30, O’Dell said. Meanwhile, it is moving ahead with plans to fill seasonal jobs.

Traditionally, those jobs include about 250 positions, all but a few part-time, she said.

Kettering canceled the 2020 Fraze season last May, along with other popular summer activities last May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since opening in the early 1990s, it has annually hosted dozens of concerts, and the city has held free festival and events at Lincoln Park Civic Commons next door.