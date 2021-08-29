King Crimson brings 3-drummer lineup to Rose on Thursday

Explore Slim Chickens franchise to open multiple Dayton locations

Streamlining the playlist: “These sets are shorter than what we’ve done over the last five years or so of touring with An Evening with King Crimson. That’s a three-hour show with an intermission. This was already conceived last year to be a co-bill with the Zappa Band, and even the California Guitar Trio on some shows. We’re playing more like two hours, or even 90 minutes, with or without an intermission, depending on the venues and the local sound ordinances.”

Capturing it live: “We have to stop everything to go in the studio and the vibe isn’t always there. It’s a real pain. We have all of this quality equipment with us on the road so we record everything at the highest sample rate, with the best microphones. Essentially, every show is a recording session. It’s more relaxed because you don’t really realize what you’re doing is a recording session. There are 5,000 people there to distract you from getting uptight about it, and there’s just a little bit more fire when it’s live. It’s more spontaneous and combustible on stage because we react and feed off each other.”

Looking at 2022: “It’s all kind of up in the air. It sounds like Crimson probably won’t be touring next year, or not very much. There will be other opportunities. The Ork record is coming out so there’s talk of touring there. There’s a lot of Stick Men work because we had to postpone and cancel shows last year. We have offers in Europe, South America, Canada and other places so we could stay quite busy with just that. After the last show in America, or possibly in Japan, I’m sure we’ll sit down, uncork a bottle of champagne or prosecco and discuss the future of King Crimson.”

HOW TO GO

Who: King Crimson with the Zappa Band

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Cost: $23.50-$83

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

Artist info: dgmlive.com