Kings Island announces opening day, date for 50th birthday party

The 364-acre Warren County amusement park will open for passholders on April 15 and to the general public on April 16, the park announced. For Kings Island’s birthday on April 29, it will hold a daylong anniversary that will include special ceremonies and entertainment throughout the day and a special fireworks tribute to honor the park’s first 50 years.

The Golden Celebration, a summer-long event starting Memorial Day weekend, will feature brand new entertainment highlighting special moments from the Kings Island’s first 50 years, culinary dishes created especially for the Golden Anniversary year and the opportunity to dance the night away at the base of the Eiffel Tower.