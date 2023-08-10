Kings Island to add new Planet Snoopy attractions in 2024, including park’s 16th roller coaster

Kings Island’s plans for 2024 include expanding the park’s award-winning Planet Snoopy kids’ area.

The area will feature Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers, a brand-new family roller coaster that races both forward and backward; and Beagle Scout Acres, an area where kids can run, crawl, play or relax with the family in a shaded comfortable space, the park said this morning.

Riders on boomerang coaster Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers can climb aboard their favorite Peanuts-decorated soap box coaster car and be hoisted up a 70-foot hill to the starting line of the 672-foot racetrack.

As Snoopy waves the checkered flag, riders are sent down a launch hill, hitting speeds of up to 36 MPH and undergoing a series of twists and turns as they races toward the finish line, according to Kings Island.

But just as riders think they are about to cross it, the entire train of soap box cars rolls backward, traversing the same course in reverse.

It will be Planet Snoopy’s fifth roller coaster and the 364-acre amusement park’s 16th coaster.

At Beagle Scout Acres, park guests will be able to explore “a campsite filled with turfed mounds and grassy areas, interactive equipment to make noise, tents to climb through or over and footprint paths made by Woodstock and his friends,” the park said.

“Camp Snoopy is just what families visiting Kings Island have been looking for,” Mike Koontz, the park’s vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “We’ve designed this new immersive area to feel like a day at camp where families can spend time with each other in a variety of ways, from the thrill of a new coaster to exploring and relaxing in the great outdoors with their favorite Peanuts characters.”