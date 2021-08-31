KISS concert at Nutter Center postponed; Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID

KISS is postponing its next four tour dates, including its Thursday, Sept. 2 concert at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.
Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID, but Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.
The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be e-mailed to ticketholders directly.
In Other News
1
FRAZE SHOW CANCELED: Kenny Wayne Shepherd postpones tour due to COVID
2
Dahling Diva: 5 reasons to see ‘Looped’ at Loft Theatre
3
Come Together: Rooftop Beatles Tribute returning to downtown Dayton
4
Raise a glass to return of Oktoberfest at Dayton Art Institute
5
‘American Idol’ alum to perform in Waynesville on Saturday