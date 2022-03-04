Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

Kroger breaks ground on $23 million local store

Kroger and City of Riverside officials broke ground Friday, March 4, 2022, on the future Kroger store location in the city of Riverside. The 100,349-square-foot store will be located at 601 Woodman Drive. The $23 million project will employ approximately 160 associates. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2023. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Kroger and City of Riverside officials broke ground Friday, March 4, 2022, on the future Kroger store location in the city of Riverside. The 100,349-square-foot store will be located at 601 Woodman Drive. The $23 million project will employ approximately 160 associates. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2023. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
10 minutes ago

Kroger and city of Riverside officials on Friday broke ground on a $23 million new store that will employ about 160 people.

The store is being built at 601 Woodman Drive, the site of a former Kmart building that was being demolished this week.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2023.

The 100,349-square-foot store will feature a five-pump gas station, pharmacy drive-up window, 15 grocery pickup parking spaces and expanded departments, Kroger send in a press release.

A Starbucks location is part of the project.

caption arrowCaption
Kroger and City of Riverside Officials broke ground Friday March 4, 2022 on the future Kroger store location in the city of Riverside. The 100,349-square-foot store will be located at 601 Woodman Drive. The store will feature a five-pump gas station, pharmacy drive-up window, 15 Pick Up parking spaces, and expanded departments. The $23 million project will employ approximately 160 associates. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2023. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Kroger and City of Riverside Officials broke ground Friday March 4, 2022 on the future Kroger store location in the city of Riverside. The 100,349-square-foot store will be located at 601 Woodman Drive. The store will feature a five-pump gas station, pharmacy drive-up window, 15 Pick Up parking spaces, and expanded departments. The $23 million project will employ approximately 160 associates. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2023. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Kroger and City of Riverside Officials broke ground Friday March 4, 2022 on the future Kroger store location in the city of Riverside. The 100,349-square-foot store will be located at 601 Woodman Drive. The store will feature a five-pump gas station, pharmacy drive-up window, 15 Pick Up parking spaces, and expanded departments. The $23 million project will employ approximately 160 associates. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2023. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Riverside Mayor Pete Williams said Thursday that Kroger’s investment addresses a key concern for the city.

“It’s not hard to determine what happens to dated retail sites that sit vacant in Ohio for more than a few winters,” he said.

ExplorePHOTOS: Former Kmart building demolished to make way for new Kroger
caption arrowCaption
Crews Thursday were tearing the site of a former Kmart at Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road where officials have said Kroger plans a $23 million location that will include about 160 jobs.

Credit: Jim Noelker

Crews Thursday were tearing the site of a former Kmart at Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road where officials have said Kroger plans a $23 million location that will include about 160 jobs.

Credit: Jim Noelker

caption arrowCaption
Crews Thursday were tearing the site of a former Kmart at Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road where officials have said Kroger plans a $23 million location that will include about 160 jobs.

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

“So it certainly was something that was a point of concern for us as a city on how long this large site on a major thoroughfare was going to sit,” Williams added. “But we’re very happy that there was interest and that we’re going to have a great corporate partner like Kroger be the one that makes it their home. And they get a real centerpiece for our city.”

When the new store on Woodman opens, Kroger stores on Spinning Road in Riverside and Smithville Road in Dayton will close, company officials have said.

In Other News
1
Centerville High grad’s business lets women rent maternity, nursing...
2
On this day: 118 years ago, a huge three-day party opened the...
3
Tipp City leaders want downtown to be ‘dining destination’
4
Ohio’s COVID transmission rate just over 100 cases per 100,000 people
5
Supporters line area overpasses for People’s Convoy on I-70

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top