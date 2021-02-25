Kroger proposes new giant Marketplace store in Dayton-area community

A concept site plan submitted for the proposed development of the 155 N. Heincke Road site in Miamisburg shows a 124,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace and a fueling station. If approved, the store would be part of the “complete redevelopment” of two properties — the existing 6.84 acre that houses an existing 66,840-square-foot Kroger and a 21.67-acre northern lot to the north that contains Groby Field.

The existing Kroger was constructed in 1995, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records. Along with groceries, the Marketplace stores also typically provide items that range from prepared food to general merchandise including toys, clothing and home goods.