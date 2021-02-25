Kroger proposes new giant Marketplace store in Dayton-area community

Kroger is looking to expand in a Dayton area community by replacing a more than 25-year-old storefront with a new Marketplace.
A concept site plan submitted for the proposed development of the 155 N. Heincke Road site in Miamisburg shows a 124,000-square-foot Kroger Marketplace and a fueling station. If approved, the store would be part of the “complete redevelopment” of two properties — the existing 6.84 acre that houses an existing 66,840-square-foot Kroger and a 21.67-acre northern lot to the north that contains Groby Field.
The existing Kroger was constructed in 1995, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records. Along with groceries, the Marketplace stores also typically provide items that range from prepared food to general merchandise including toys, clothing and home goods.
Comments made by the city’s Planning Commission during a study session Monday will be used by the applicant to “tweak” the plan before an official application to rezone a portion of the site is submitted, according to a Miamisburg staff report.
Efforts have been made to shift many of the site’s more intense uses, including parking and a fueling station, further south on the site and across the street from commercial uses, according to the report, which called those changes “preferable” and “a welcome design proposal.”