Kroger sets opening date for area’s newest store

Kroger opened a $1.6 million fuel center at the intersection of Woodman and Burkhardt in December. Prior to that, the property had been vacant since Kmart closed in 2017, officials said.

Williams said the new Kroger location is the “center point” along Riverside’s most traveled route. He noted the Ohio Department of Transportation’s plans to reconstruct the Woodman bridge over U.S. 35 and the recent awarding of $700,000 in federal funds for infrastructure work along that corridor as further positive developments.

“This is very exciting, obviously, because the level of investment from a private commercial investor … but also, I think, it’s not happening on its own,” Williams said.

“It’s happening as part of a larger renaissance that we’re seeing that is not just a corporate partner,” he added. “It’s federal support, it’s state support … and we want to keep that momentum going. And the optimism is being real tangible.”

Along with the fuel center, the new site will include a Starbucks, a floral shop, and sushi, bakery and meat/seafood departments, Jenifer Moore, Kroger corporate affairs manager, said earlier.

It also will have 465 parking spaces, 15 online pickup spaces and a pharmacy drive-through, Moore said.

Kroger bought the 10.8-acre Woodman property for $2.7 million in March 2021 from AFP Seventy One Corp., according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records.

When the new Kroger opens, the chain’s stores on Spinning Road in Riverside and the Pinewood Plaza location on Smithville Road in Dayton will close, company officials have said.

The 7.9-acre site where the current Riverside Kroger is located was sold to Garcia and Diego by Spinning Hills Plaza LLC in June 2022 for $1.3 million, county records state.

The 5.3-acre Pinewood center was sold to Y&O Pinewood 1 LLC for $177,623 in November 2022, according to the county.