Kroger to celebrate $2M renovation for Centerville store

Kroger is scheduled to celebrate renovations made to its location at 1095 South Main St., Centerville this week.
The remodel is a $2 million investment that includes updated décor and refreshed produce, meat and seafood departments, with additional fresh product offerings.
“We are excited to offer this fresh new look of the Centerville store just in time for families to prepare for back-to-school season,” Kroger spokeswoman Jenifer Moore said in a statement.
An official ribbon-cutting for the store is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday, July 29. Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton and other city, county and business officials will be on hand.
During the grand re-opening event, Kroger will celebrate the launch of Booker’s Soul Food Starters in Ohio stores. The female and minority-owned, Ohio-based company is one of five companies nationwide to win the grocer’s Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator program, which launched in 2021 with a goal of highlighting small growers and retailers in the grocery space.
Soul Food Starters is a brand of all-natural seasoning mixes that allows customers to experience and prepare personalized portions of traditional Southern and African-American family dishes.
In collaboration with Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing and RangeMe, Kroger reviewed more than 1,000 applications, choosing 15 finalists to participate in a pitch competition to earn a spot in Kroger’s new initiative, the company said.
IF YOU GO
Kroger will celebrate the store refresh Friday through Sunday with giveaways, fresh product samples and more. Numerous activities are scheduled.
Friday
- 8 a.m.: Official ribbon cutting ceremony
- 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Radio remote with promotional giveaways, including four $50 Kroger gift cards
- 9 a.m. to noon: Go Fresh and Local Launch and product sampling of Booker’s Soul Food Sides
- 10 a.m. to noon.: 700WLW retired morning show host and radio personality Jim Scott
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 1 to 3 p.m.: Cincinnati Circus performer
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Free Degree deodorant samples
- $10 Kroger gift card for the first 300 customers, grand re-opening enter to win giveaways for a chance to win tickets to the Newport Aquarium, Cincinnati Museum, Cincinnati Zoo, the Kroger Aquatic Center at The Heights passes and a Cincinnati Reds Basket.
Saturday:
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 1 to 3 p.m.: Cincinnati Circus performer
- Celsius Energy Drink for the first 300 customers and grand re-opening enter to win giveaways for a chance to win tickets.
Sunday:
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 1 to 3 p.m.: Cincinnati Circus performer
- Texas Nuts for the first 300 customers and grand re-opening enter to win giveaways for a chance to win tickets.
