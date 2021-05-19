Kroger updates mask policy, will allow fully vaccinated to shop mask-free starting May 20

Fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates will no longer be required to wear face masks in Kroger facilities, including stores, starting tomorrow, May 20.
The announcement made Wednesday was a reversal of the company’s initial decision to continue to require masks after Gov. Mike DeWine and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated mask guidelines for fully-vaccinated people.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive their final dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
“Last week, the CDC issued new guidance for individuals who have been fully vaccinated,” read a statement from Kroger. “We have received feedback from and heard the valued opinions of thousands of associates regarding the CDC’s announcement. Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect.”
Starting May 20, fully vaccinated customers and more fully vaccinated workers will no longer have to wear a mask in stores. However, if there is a state or local mandate at that time regarding masks, Kroger will follow its timeline and requirements.
Non-vaccinated associates are still required to wear a mask and non-vaccinated customers are asked to wear masks.
Workers in Kroger’s pharmacy and clinic locations will also still have to wear masks, as part of CDC guidelines.
“We will continue to respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask,” a statement from Kroger read.
The company is also continuing to implement enhanced cleaning across all facilities and stores. Associates can receive a one-time payment of $100 for receiving the vaccine.
Kroger encourages customers to www.kroger.com/covidvaccine to make an appointment to get vaccinated.