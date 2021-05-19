Kroger updates mask policy, will allow fully vaccinated to shop mask-free starting May 20

Explore DeWine lifts mask requirement for vaccinated more than 2 weeks early

Non-vaccinated associates are still required to wear a mask and non-vaccinated customers are asked to wear masks.

Workers in Kroger’s pharmacy and clinic locations will also still have to wear masks, as part of CDC guidelines.

“We will continue to respect the choice of individuals who prefer to continue to wear a mask,” a statement from Kroger read.

The company is also continuing to implement enhanced cleaning across all facilities and stores. Associates can receive a one-time payment of $100 for receiving the vaccine.

Kroger encourages customers to www.kroger.com/covidvaccine to make an appointment to get vaccinated.