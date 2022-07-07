Kroger’s Drone Express to make downtown Dayton home

A little over a year ago, Drone Express began testing drone-flown deliveries from the the Kroger Marketplace in Centerville, at 1095 S. Main St. The flights were controlled by licensed Drone Express pilots from an on-site trailer with additional off-site monitoring.

The company, founded in 2019, has 50 workers and passed its first seed round in November of 2021, raising $5 million.

Drone Express is a logistics business focused on delivering goods using its FAA G1 approved cargo aircraft.

Drone Express is part of Telegrid Technologies, a New Jersey communication technology company.