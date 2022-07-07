Kroger’s Drone Express to make downtown Dayton home

Kroger’s drone delivery service has made its local home in the Firefly building on Webster Street, near Day Air Ballpark.
Drone Express recently moved into their 6,000-square-foot headquarters at 123 Webster.
“I specifically moved my family to Dayton from New York so that our corporate headquarters would be in the birthplace of aviation,” said Beth Flippo, Drone Express chief executive “We are carrying out the legacy the Wright Brothers began here in 1903.”
Credit: FILE
“We are thrilled that Drone Express has selected downtown for its corporate headquarters,” said Sandra Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “Drone Express is a rapidly growing technology company, and it is significant that Beth and her team chose downtown for its headquarters.”
A little over a year ago, Drone Express began testing drone-flown deliveries from the the Kroger Marketplace in Centerville, at 1095 S. Main St. The flights were controlled by licensed Drone Express pilots from an on-site trailer with additional off-site monitoring.
The company, founded in 2019, has 50 workers and passed its first seed round in November of 2021, raising $5 million.
Drone Express is a logistics business focused on delivering goods using its FAA G1 approved cargo aircraft.
Drone Express is part of Telegrid Technologies, a New Jersey communication technology company.
