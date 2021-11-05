LAST CHANCE: Ohio approaching peak fall colors through next week

Fall foliage enthusiasts will want to take advantage of the next week as this may be their last chance to enjoy Ohio’s fall colors this year.
“Despite this year’s delay in color development, there are now areas showcasing breathtaking color displays,” said Ohio Department of Natural Resources Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “[Thursday] through next week will likely be this year’s peak condition for most of the state before leaf drop. This may be your last chance to find maples exhibiting vivid yellows, dazzling oranges and deep reds and sweetgums turning deep purple.”
Still Time to Catch a Glimpse of Fall Colors - ODNR Fall Color Update – No. 6 🍂🍁 https://t.co/Yr6dLWdfdQ @OhioFindItHere #fallinohio #ohiofindithere #ohiostateparks pic.twitter.com/8Q7R9LYpV2— OhioDNR (@ohiodnr) November 4, 2021
During peak fall color season, as much as 85% color is showing, according to ODNR. While most of the Ohio is in peak fall color season, parts of Northwest Ohio and South Central Ohio are starting to see colors fade and leaves drop, according to the Ohio Fall Color Progress Map.
Ohioans of all abilities can enjoy the fall colors from multiple boardwalks and paved trails throughout the state. For more information on Ohio’s accessible activities, click here.
Those wanting to learn more about Ohio’s fall colors should visit ODNR’s website or check out the department’s Fall Color Update.
