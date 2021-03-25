Lawmakers send $8.3B transportation bill to DeWine

The House agreed to Senate changes to the legislation, which now goes to Gov. Mike DeWine for consideration. DeWine, who has line-item veto authority over the bill, is expected to sign it into law by March 31.

Legislators removed a handful of provisions DeWine wanted, including making distracted driving a primary offense so that police officers could pull over drivers solely for texting. Current law requires that motorists first commit another moving violation before they can be stopped for distracted driving activities.