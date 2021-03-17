Lawmakers skip expulsion vote; Householder remains in office

In July, FBI agents arrested Householder and searched his Perry County farm and the House voted to strip him of his speaker post. Cupp said last summer that the Ohio Constitution allows for expulsion only once for the same conduct and since Householder was running unopposed for reelection, it’d be better to save that move for 2021.

“We are asking for the (expulsion) vote and pushing very hard for the vote,” said state Rep. Scott Lipps, R-Franklin. Lipps said the 64-member Republican caucus is divided over the matter.

Explore Ohio high schoolers likely to get flexibility on graduation rules

Also on Wednesday, the House and Senate gave final approval to House Bill 67, which will allow high school students to use final course grades instead of end-of-course exam scores for graduation purposes, give principals flexibility in determining if a student is on track to graduate and exempt schools from administering the American History end-of-course exam.

An emergency clause was added to the bill so that it’ll take effect when Gov. Mike DeWine signs it.