League of Women Voters to host Reaching Across the Aisle: A Conversation with Tony Hall and Bob Taft

Longtime friends on opposite political sides former Ambassador Tony Hall and former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft will discuss the art of working across party lines to drive positive change.
“Reaching Across the Aisle: A Conversation with Tony Hall and Bob Taft” is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the Fitz Center for Leadership in Community, 1401 S. Main St. in Dayton.
Dayton Daily News Editor and Chief Content Officer Ashley Bethard will moderate the event for the Dayton Area League of Women Voters.
Hall, who was nominated three times for the Nobel Peace Prize, is a leading advocate of hunger relief programs and improving human rights in the world. A Democrat, he served the 3rd District of Ohio in the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly 24 years, the district’s longest-serving rep. He was invited by President George Bush, a Republican, to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.
In 2015, Hall founded the Hall Hunger Initiative to collaborate with community partners to create a just and equitable food system in the Dayton region.
Taft began his career in public service after graduating from college as a Peace Corps volunteer, working as a schoolteacher in Tanzania in East Africa. He served as an elected official in Ohio for 30 years as a member of the state legislature, a county commissioner, Ohio Secretary of State and governor from 1999 to 2007.
As governor, Taft focused on improving schools, reforming Ohio’s tax system, attracting advanced high-paying jobs, helping communities clean up polluted sites and provide better recreational opportunities for residents.
Taft now teaches political science courses and works with state and federal internship programs as a distinguished research associate with the University of Dayton.
Tickets for the event are $20 each. Purchase tickets online at www.lwvdayton.org via PayPal or send a check payable to the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area to 127 N. Ludlow St., Dayton OH 45402. Reservations are due by June 7. For more information, email league@lwvdayton.org or call 937-228-4041.
Credit: Lizzie Rahn
