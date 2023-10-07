Learn about the ghosts of Centerville during history walk

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
50 minutes ago
X

The public is invited to go on a haunted history walk through Uptown Centerville from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday.

Attendees will park and meet Benham’s Grove, 166 N. Main Street in Centerville, at staggered times, and groups will be led on a Ghost Walk by a storyteller guide.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of Washington-Centerville Public Library and Centerville-Washington History, in partnership with Heart of Centerville & Washington Township (HOCWT) and Town Hall Theatre, Centerville-Washington Park District, and the City of Centerville.

Learn and be entertained by local history, hear spooky stories, and enjoy shopping the businesses of the HOCWT under the tent at Benham’s before your tour. Be sure to visit the owls from the Glen Helen Raptor Center near the gazebo. A new shortened walk (“Ghost Walk Lite”) designed with those with mobility issues will be the Black Cats 5 p.m. group.

Businesses from the HOCWT will be offering hearty appetizers, desserts, and beverages, which is included in the $35 ticket price. Tickets may be purchased online at wclibrary.info/ghostwalk and are on sale now. All tickets are nonrefundable. This event is for ages 21 and older.

In Other News
1
Healing conference in Dayton to focus on prioritizing mental health for...
2
New anchor business opens at Kettering’s Town & Country
3
Oakwood business with long Dayton and Kettering ties sold to local...
4
WATCH: Chipotle tests robotic makeline that builds salads and bowls
5
Macy’s coming to a strip mall near you: Retailer to open 30 scaled-down...
© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top