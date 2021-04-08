Lebanon considering new entertainment district to help restaurants

Other cities and areas such as Monroe, Austin Landing, Huber Heights and The Greene have created these districts in recent years.

Millard was proposing a 94.8-acre CED that would include the city’s central business district and the North Broadway Corridor where new development is under way.

He said the city has identified $50.8 million in planned investment, 17 projects, over the next 10 years inside the proposed boundaries and that the proposed area is zoning compliant. Millard also said the proposed area is compliant with the city’s 2009 Comprehensive Plan and the 2017 Downton Master Plan.

Millard said city officials will be meeting with various stakeholders who have D-5 permits including Doc’s Place, The Golden Lamb, Broadway Barrel House and Roll On In on April 14 to discuss the proposed CED.

Mayor Amy Brewer said she was supportive of the project.

“This will help bring in new quality restaurants,” she said. “We need to take advantage as development is occurring.”

Other council members suggested looking at other areas of the city south of downtown and at the Interstate 71/Ohio 48 interchange.

City Manager Scott Brunka said the CED will not automatically expand the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, but if the state approves the CED, council can opt to expand the DORA within the CED boundaries.

City staff is working to complete the application that will be presented to council in the next several weeks. Millard said after council approves submitting the application, it will take 90 to 120 days for the state to review and approve the application.