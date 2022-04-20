dayton logo
Lebanon’s chocolate walk returns this Saturday

FILE PHOTO: Historic downtown Lebanon. LISA POWELL / STAFF

FILE PHOTO: Historic downtown Lebanon. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Main Street Lebanon is hosting its annual chocolate walk in its historic downtown on Saturday.

Twenty chocolate stops will be found at different eateries and shops from 4 to 7 p.m. around the downtown area, where unique chocolates will be offered, according to the Main Street Lebanon’s eventbrite page. People can get their map and bags during check-in from 4 to 5 p.m.

Approximately 200 tickets are being sold on a first-come first-serve basis to interested goers, according to the event page.

Ticket prices are $25 per person along with fees. Proceeds will go to Main Street Lebanon.

For more information, email director@mainstreetlebanon.org or visit www.mainstreetlebanon.org.

