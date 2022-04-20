Lebanon’s chocolate walk returns this Saturday

Main Street Lebanon is hosting its annual chocolate walk in its historic downtown on Saturday.
Twenty chocolate stops will be found at different eateries and shops from 4 to 7 p.m. around the downtown area, where unique chocolates will be offered, according to the Main Street Lebanon’s eventbrite page. People can get their map and bags during check-in from 4 to 5 p.m.
Approximately 200 tickets are being sold on a first-come first-serve basis to interested goers, according to the event page.
Ticket prices are $25 per person along with fees. Proceeds will go to Main Street Lebanon.
For more information, email director@mainstreetlebanon.org or visit www.mainstreetlebanon.org.
