Levitt Pavilion Dayton to announce summer concert lineup

The Levitt Pavilion Dayton will virtually announce its 2021 Eichelberger concert season on Thursday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. CONTRIBUTED BY E.L. HUBBARD
By Lisa Powell

Concerts are back at the Levitt Pavilion and very soon we’ll know just who plans to take the stage.

The Levitt Pavilion Dayton will virtually announce its 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season on Thursday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

The season of 40 free concerts will be announced on the Levitt Pavilion’s Facebook page and YouTube channel with a premiered video, according to event organizers.

Along with the concert announcement, safety guidelines for the events will also be outlined.

Dayton jam rock quartet Subterranean's virtual performance took place on Levitt Pavilion's Facebook and YouTube pages as part of the #LevittYOURLawn virtual concert series on October 29, 2020. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Dayton jam rock quartet Subterranean's virtual performance took place on Levitt Pavilion's Facebook and YouTube pages as part of the #LevittYOURLawn virtual concert series on October 29, 2020. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

“We are looking forward to getting back to live concerts on the lawn,” Lisa Wagner, executive director, said in a release. “We have been overwhelmed by the community’s support especially as we navigated this past year.”

The 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season will run from June 12 to Sept. 18 with free concerts every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Last year, due to the pandemic, live performances were cancelled but 16 virtual concerts were held.

An online silent auction to help fund the 2021 season will also go live Thursday, May 13 at levittdayton.org.

