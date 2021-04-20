Levitt Pavilion Dayton to announce summer concert lineup

“We are looking forward to getting back to live concerts on the lawn,” Lisa Wagner, executive director, said in a release. “We have been overwhelmed by the community’s support especially as we navigated this past year.”

The 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season will run from June 12 to Sept. 18 with free concerts every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Last year, due to the pandemic, live performances were cancelled but 16 virtual concerts were held.

An online silent auction to help fund the 2021 season will also go live Thursday, May 13 at levittdayton.org.