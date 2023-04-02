Library for Africa visits Liberia, continues plans for building public library

“Darius was my inspiration,” said Jenkins. “He was my student. When he told me that there was no public library in his country, he and I sprang into action. Library for Africa wouldn’t be a reality had Darius not spoken up and asked if I would help get a library built.”

“It was a life changing trip,” said McManus. “I was honored to be asked to join the group.”

McManus was invited by Jenkins to join the group on the trip, and he said,” It was a great opportunity to witness the hard work, the life changing work, of two incredible constituents.”

During their recent trip, the Library for Africa delegation visited the five-acre campus on which the library will be built in Bentol City (Montserrado County), located 20 miles from Liberia’s capital Monrovia. The land was donated to Library for Africa from local officials in that area.

The Library for Africa delegation also met with local political and education leaders.

“They know there’s a need for literacy in their country,” Jenkins said. “They know that having a public library would change the trajectory of the lives of many people for generations to come. They are 100% behind us, and they are embracing us, and they’re thanking the Dayton community.”

The group also visited the U.S. Embassy and connected with locals in Liberia, including visiting a local school.

“I’m especially grateful for the help and shared dedication of Bishop John KunKun, one of our outstanding Liberian board members, and the team of passionate Library for Africa staff at our local office in Monrovia,” said Jenkins.

